Host, musical lineup announced for 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 3, 2022, 3:18 PM

Call it a comeback: LL Cool J will return to host the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday.

The roster of musical performers for the ceremony, to be held Nov. 30 on the Ellipse in President’s Park, will include Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more, the park service said.

If you were hoping to see the ceremony live, and you didn’t already put in for the ticket lottery, no dice — it closed Tuesday. (If you did get a lottery ticket, you’ll find out whether you won Nov. 8.)

The public can check out the National Christmas Tree, as well as the 58 smaller trees that will encircle it, Dec. 2 through next Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. and on the CBS website the next day.

The Christmas Tree Lighting began in 1923. You can find out more about it on the National Park Service website.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

