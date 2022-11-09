D.C.'s attorney general says he'll make a "major announcement" at noon Thursday regarding the Washington Commanders.

The news came in a statement from Karl Racine’s office, which was sent out late Wednesday morning. There were no additional details.

Back in April, Racine’s office told WTOP that since last fall, it has been investigating allegations involving sexual harassment, workplace misconduct and improper ticket sale practices.

“The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and [owner] Dan Snyder that we’ve seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling,” Racine said in that statement. “No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law.”

The investigation by Racine’s office was launched around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties. The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Dan Snyder became sole owner of the team in April 2021. But last week, the Snyders hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions” involving the team.

