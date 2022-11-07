Average price of gas rises nationally, but what about the DC area?

The start of a new month brought slightly higher gas prices nationwide but in not the D.C. region, according to two organizations that track pump prices.

The start of a new month brought slightly higher gas prices nationwide, according to two organizations that track pump prices.

Data compiled by auto club AAA on Monday showed the national average price per gallon reached $3.80. That’s an increase of four cents in the last week.

GasBuddy’s data found Monday’s national average is $3.78 per gallon. Compared to a week ago, that’s 6 cents higher. It’s also the first increase GasBuddy has seen in a month.

AAA said oil prices have risen because of concerns about cuts in Russian oil production.

“More expensive oil usually leads to more expensive gasoline,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “But the recent COVID-related news from China may stem this increase,” referring to reports of new COVID-19 restrictions in China that could lead to lower gas consumption.

GasBuddy found the biggest price bumps in states north and west of the D.C. region.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a big more,” De Haan added.

A check of average gas prices around the D.C. region, according to AAA, showed the national trend is not entirely true around here:

DC

Monday: $3.80

A week ago: $3.81

A year ago: $3.61

Maryland

Monday: $3.76

A week ago: $3.72

A year ago: $3.37

Virginia

Monday: $3.48

A week ago: $3.50

A year ago: $3.29