Man’s death at correctional facility ruled homicide

BALTIMORE — Officials say the death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.

Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and officials say he was pronounced dead a short time later. News outlets report that Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as 34-year-old Javarick Gantt of Annapolis. Gantt’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Vernarelli says department detectives are working with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation.

