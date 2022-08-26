Man claims self defense in Metro Center stabbing that left 1 still in ‘critical condition’

Charging documents revealed more details about a stabbing at the Metro Center platform in downtown D.C. that hospitalized two people, including one who was critically injured.

Antwonne Turner, 51, of Northeast D.C., is accused of wounding Kyree Jackson and Mahkiyah McQuinn-Woodley last Tuesday.

Turner was identified based on footage from the station’s extensive network of surveillance cameras, and he was arrested Wednesday.

Police believe the incident started with a verbal altercation on the station’s Glenmont platform.

According to court documents, Turner made “unwanted romantic advances” toward McQuinn- Woodley, who is in a relationship with Jackson.

Turner told police that he said hello to McQuinn-Woodley, who he said was standing alone on the platform. Jackson then approached him from behind and “became aggressive toward” Turner, saying McQuinn-Woodley was “his girl.”

Turner said he apologized, but Jackson continued to advance “while taking a fighting stance,” and he was afraid that Jackson was about to hurt him. Turner explained to police that Jackson was a “young, healthy male and he was 51-year-old with several physical ailments,” the charging documents said.

Turner then told police he stabbed the couple in self-defense and fled the station.

Jackson was stabbed in the chest and his heart was pierced. He remains in “critical condition,” police said. McQuinn-Woodley was stabbed in her right arm and was taken to the hospital.

Using surveillance footage, detectives with Metro Transit Police found Turner on Wednesday at the Sweetgreen restaurant near the Foggy Bottom Metro Station, where he was working.