"Idol Across America" is taking its show to the DMV this month for open-call virtual auditions.

“Idol Across America” is taking its show to the DMV this month for open-call virtual auditions, according to a news release.

The search for the next talent is taking place in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C.

Hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and get real-time feedback for an opportunity to make history.

On Monday, Aug. 8, auditions will be held virtually. Then, auditions in Maryland and D.C. will take place on Aug. 29.

More information is available online.