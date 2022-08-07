WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
DC Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 11:26 PM

D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection to a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus.

Police said the incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road and pursued the vehicle.

The car chase led into the District, where a sedan eventually crashed into a DC Circulator bus.

Officers said four juveniles were discovered inside the vehicle, and “multiple firearms were recovered” at the scene.

Officials said that the minors and bus driver were hospitalized after the crash. All four minors inside the vehicle were charged in connection with the carjacking.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

