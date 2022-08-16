WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
Home » Local News » DC, Md. AGs join…

DC, Md. AGs join multistate effort opposing laws that restrict emergency abortion care

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to an abortion, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined 19 attorneys general who filed briefs supporting federal efforts to protect the right to emergency abortion services.

The first brief was in support of the federal government’s position in a suit filed by the state of Texas against Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra’s emergency abortion guidance. A second brief was filed in a case filed by the federal government against Idaho’s abortion ban.

Both cases, Frosh said in a release, are harmful to the emergency care of people dealing with pregnancy.

“Texas’s and Idaho’s attempts to remove abortion care from emergency health services violate federal law and will put the health and safety of thousands of women at risk.” Frosh said. “We support the federal government’s efforts to ensure that emergency healthcare, including abortion, remains available to women throughout our country.”

Briefs signed by the attorneys general argued that there is an increased risk for the health of those “with pregnancy-related emergency medical conditions.” They also argue that all emergency departments participating in Medicare are required to comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires public access to emergency services despite payment issues.

“Many patients seek emergency medical care due to pregnancy-related medical emergencies that may require abortion care, including ectopic pregnancy, hemorrhage, amniotic fluid embolism, pre-labor rupture of membranes, intrauterine fetal death, and hypertension. If immediate treatment is not provided, these medical conditions could jeopardize patients’ health and even result in disability or death,” Frosh said.

The attorneys generals of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington state were also among those signed onto the briefs.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up