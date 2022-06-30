‘Shouldn’t pose a problem’: Fourth of July fireworks weather outlook

It's looking pretty sunny, albeit muggy, on Monday for July Fourth picnicking and fireworks-watching in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know this holiday weekend.

A stagnant air mass made it a “Code Orange” air quality alert Thursday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

It won’t get any less humid Thursday night; it will actually become more humid, paving the way for a heat index near 100 degrees on Friday.

It will start off mostly sunny, then becoming more humid in the afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90 degrees. If you’re hoping to kick off the holiday weekend Friday, maybe not a cookout?

Saturday again will be muggy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

“A cold front will push into the region on Saturday and then stall, leading to showers and storms Saturday into Sunday,” Stinneford said.

Sunday showers follow, including scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

“The front will gradually dissipate, leading to only widely scattered to isolated thunderstorms for the Fourth of July,” Stinneford said.

The forecast for Monday, July Fourth is hot and humid, with highs near 90 and rain chances dropping back down to 30%, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

The early outlook for fireworks? “The weather shouldn’t pose a problem,” Bell said.

WTOP has compiled some useful guides for celebrating Independence Day.

Forecast

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and becoming more humid. Lows in the 60s in the suburbs; low to mid 70s near the District.

Friday: A mostly sunny morning. Partly sunny hot and humid in the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index near 100.

Saturday: Muggy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday: A few morning showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday, July Fourth: Partly sunny and muggy. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

