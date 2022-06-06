Plea nears for former Washington football player in car crash death of girlfriend

The lawyer for former Washington football player Deshazor Everett and a prosecutor told a judge they expect his involuntary manslaughter charge will be resolved without trial.

Olivia Peters, a Rockville, Maryland native, was a passenger in the car Everett was driving when it crashed on Dec. 23, 2021, in Loudoun County, Virginia.

On Monday afternoon, Everett sat next to defense attorney Kaveh Noorishad but said nothing during a brief hearing in Loudoun County General District Court.

The hearing was docketed as a preliminary — or probable cause — hearing, but a Loudoun County prosecutor requested a delay, telling the judge, “We’re in the process of working on a resolution to this matter.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Brady told Judge Deborah Welsh that she wanted to provide the attorney representing Peters’ family the chance to discuss the proposed resolution before detailing it to the court.

Noorishad told the judge “a significant amount of discussion” has occurred in recent days, toward resolving the case without trial.

The judge reset Everett’s hearing for July 19.

Everett is charged with driving more than twice the speed limit of 45 mph on a winding, rural stretch of Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Aldie when he crashed at about 9:15 p.m. The two were ejected from Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT; he was briefly hospitalized.

Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class 5 felony.

Based on the discussion in court, it’s unclear whether Everett would plead guilty to the original manslaughter count or a lesser charge, and whether the plea would come as part of an arrangement, with a suggested sentence.

The investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found no indication of drug or alcohol impairment. Court records show Everett’s only other involvement with the judicial system is a misdemeanor criminal mischief count in Texas.

Everett was released from the Washington Commanders roster March 16.