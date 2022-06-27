SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Delaware State Police investigate inmate’s death

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 9:49 AM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate over the weekend at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

Police say detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday.

The inmate’s body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science where police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The inmate’s identity is expected to be released after next of kin are notified and police say further details will be released as they become available.

