DC region registers drop in homelessness

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 5:43 PM

A count of people living in shelters and on the streets from Northern Virginia to the District to suburban Maryland reveals that the region has made some progress against the problem of homelessness.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments reports 7,605 people experiencing homelessness this year, an 8% reduction compared to last year’s data.

“The point-in-time count is a one-day snapshot,” said Hilary Chapman, housing program manager for the Council of Governments. “It takes place in the last 10 days of January every year.”

Chapman credits eviction moratoriums and diversion programs, as well as additional housing resources, including emergency housing vouchers and emergency rental assistance.

Some of the greatest improvement happened in District, where the count showed 701 fewer people experiencing homelessness in 2022 compared to 2021, a 14% decline.

“The District has had a reduction in total numbers of people experiencing homelessness six years in a row,” said Chapman.

Although the actual numbers of homelessness are much smaller by comparison in Loudoun County, the count shows a 24% increase in homelessness — the numbers increased from 80 in 2021 to 99 in 2022.

COG’s census of area jurisdictions

Jurisdiction 2021 2022 Change in number Percent Change
City of Alexandria 106 120 14 13%
Arlington County 171 182 11 6%
District of Columbia 5,111 4,410 -701 -14%
Fairfax County 1,222 1,191 -31 -3%
Frederick County, Md. 223 210 -13 -6%
Loudoun County 80 99 19 24%
Montgomery County 577 581 4 1%
Prince George’s County 537 571 34 6%
Prince William County 282 241 -41 -15%
TOTAL 8,309 7,605 -704 -8%

 

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

