Prince George’s Co. resident gives back to DC area moms

Alston says they're not just recognizing Mother's Day, they're making it a weeklong celebration and giving away Mother's Day Baskets that include necessities like pampers, onesies and snacks for babies.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

Several decades ago, a single mother of two promised to give back to mothers the same way people gave to her. The D.C. native turned Prince George’s County resident is now fulfilling that promise.

Anne Alston says she was a young single mother of two, describing her circumstances as “trying to rob Peter to pay Paul” when she encountered people who were willing to lend her a helping hand.

“If it wasn’t for the ladies at my workplace who donated clothes to me, shoes, Thanksgiving baskets… took me out, showed me, ‘hey, I’m still a woman. I still have feelings and needs,'” she says she doesn’t know what she would’ve done.

Anne Alston made a promise to herself during those dark days to one day give back to other single mothers the way her co-workers and mentors gave back to her. Decades later, she’s the Executive Director of Destination Achievers, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to providing people with workforce development training and mentoring.

She also believes that part of her mission is reaching out and helping young mothers while letting them know, “Hey, there’s a woman out here who’s a mom — who knows what you’re going through.”

Alston says they’re not just recognizing Mother’s Day, they’re making it a weeklong celebration and giving away Mother’s Day Baskets that include necessities like pampers, onesies and snacks for babies.

“Making you feel beautiful and giving you things to remind you how beautiful you are,” was the goal, Alston says. She hopes the baskets will help women build self-esteem during a time when women don’t place enough emphasis on self-care.

Alston, who is now a married mother of four sons, is also the founder and CEO of ALSTNTEC, LLC. The company provides small business consulting services.

The basket giveaway takes place Saturday, May 14 at the Courtyard by Marriot, 16800 Science Dr., Bowie, Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must be an expectant mom or a mom with a child two years old or younger. To find out how to get your basket, go to www.destinationachievers.org/babybaskets.