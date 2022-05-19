RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Local News » Maryland reports falling blue…

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.

This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Adult female and male crab populations both decreased, with males at record lows and the number of juvenile crabs continuing a troubling three-year below average trend.

“The results of this year’s survey continue a worrying trend for blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay region,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore. “The continued low abundance of juveniles and adult males indicates the urgent need for action to protect these segments of the population.”

He said the survey underscored a need to protect adult females in order help ensure better numbers in the future.

“It is likely that the loss of grasses is contributing to the blue crab’s decline, along with water quality challenges and predation by invasive blue catfish,” Moore said.

“Fisheries regulators and scientists must work quickly to identify the key ecosystem factors influencing blue crab recruitment and survival so that they can be mitigated to ensure a healthy blue crab population in the future.”

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up