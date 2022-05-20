RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
DC police officer charged with manslaughter in Lothian crash that killed young couple

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 7:15 AM

A D.C. police officer is charged with manslaughter, negligent and reckless driving in the May 27, 2021 Maryland crash that killed 23-year-old Leah Mae Foster and 21-year-old Nicholas Harris Raymond.

Austin Kirk Smith, 26, of College Park, Maryland, is currently on administrative leave, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck.

Shortly after the crash, Anne Arundel County police said the SUV that Foster was driving, with Raymond in the passenger seat, failed to yield, while making a left turn from Maryland Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road, when they were hit by the 2018 Dodge Charger driven by Smith in Lothian.

Now, after a crash reconstruction review, Smith has been charged with two felony counts of manslaughter, two misdemeanor counts of negligent driving, as well as traffic citations for reckless driving and negligent driving.

Smith was charged in a criminal information on March 25. He was not arrested and made a first court appearance on April 18, according to online court records.

He’s due back in court on June 10 for a status conference.

WTOP is seeking additional information from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office, on what led to the charges being filed.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997.

