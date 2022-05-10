RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Arrest made in fatal shooting of teenager in Columbia Heights

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 10:39 PM

Police in D.C. have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that killed another teenager in the Columbia Heights area.

Malachi Jackson, 15, was found shot and killed on the 3000 block of 13th Street Northwest on April 11.

On Tuesday, police arrested a Northwest D.C. teenager on a charge with first-degree murder while armed.

Jackson’s family believes that his death was related to an ongoing conflict between rival neighborhoods.

At the time of his death, Jackson was the youngest homicide victim in D.C. this year.

