15-year-old boy dead in Columbia Heights shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in Columbia Heights just two blocks from the Metro station.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in Columbia Heights just two blocks from the Metro station.

D.C. police are investigating the shooting death of Malachi Jackson as a homicide.

Authorities said officers responded to the 3000 block of block of 13th Street in Northwest around 10:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they got there, police said they found Jackson suffering gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to police information, Jackson is the youngest homicide victim in D.C. so far this year.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.