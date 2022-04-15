RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukraine expands war crimes probe around Kyiv | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » 15-year-old boy dead in…

15-year-old boy dead in Columbia Heights shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in Columbia Heights just two blocks from the Metro station.

D.C. police are investigating the shooting death of Malachi Jackson as a homicide.

Authorities said officers responded to the 3000 block of block of 13th Street in Northwest around 10:50 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they got there, police said they found Jackson suffering gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to police information, Jackson is the youngest homicide victim in D.C. so far this year.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up