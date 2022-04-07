RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Metro Transit Police officer shoots person armed with knife at Anacostia Station

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 11:12 PM

Metro Transit Police shot a person who they said had a knife at the Anacostia Metro Station in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police responded to a fight involving a stabbing at the station at 8:40 p.m.

A Metro spokesperson said a person who had a knife stabbed another person and then lunged at the responding officer, who then shot the suspect.

Both the person who was stabbed and the person who had a knife were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Train service has been suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard.

D.C. police will handle the shooting investigation. Metro plans to investigate the stabbing incident.

A Metro spokesperson said most customers leaving the baseball game go north on the Green Line and would not be affected, as trains are serving the station.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

 

