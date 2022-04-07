Metro Transit Police officer shoots person armed with knife at Anacostia Station

Metro Transit Police shot a person who they said had a knife at the Anacostia Metro Station in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police shot a person who they said had a knife at the Anacostia Metro Station in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police responded to a fight involving a stabbing at the station at 8:40 p.m.

A Metro spokesperson said a person who had a knife stabbed another person and then lunged at the responding officer, who then shot the suspect.

Both the person who was stabbed and the person who had a knife were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Train service has been suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard.

UPDATED: Green Line Delay: Train service suspended btwn Congress Heights and Navy Yard due to a police investigation at Anacostia. Shuttle buses established. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 8, 2022

D.C. police will handle the shooting investigation. Metro plans to investigate the stabbing incident.

A Metro spokesperson said most customers leaving the baseball game go north on the Green Line and would not be affected, as trains are serving the station.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.