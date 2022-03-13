Where’s the cheapest gas in the DC region?

As gas prices continue to soar nationwide, some area gas stations are offering much lower prices than others. To help your budget when filling up, WTOP checked some of them out.

To help your budget when filling up, WTOP checked some of them out Sunday using a Google Maps gas station search.

Maryland

AAA says the average price for regular gas in Maryland is $4.27.

According to the Google Maps gas station search, if you’re in Montgomery County, you’ll find regular gas at $4.15 a gallon at the Marathon station off River Road in Bethesda.

If you’re in Prince George’s County, you’ll find gas for $4.20 a gallon at the Sunoco on Kenilworth Avenue in Hyattsville.

In Anne Arundel County, you can find gas for $4.18 a gallon at the Crown station on Veterans Highway in Millersville.

Virginia

In Virginia, the average gas price is $4.23 a gallon, according to AAA.

You’ll find gas a little cheaper than that at $4.20 a gallon at the Exxon on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

In Burke, regular gas can be found for $4.18 a gallon at the Express Stop on Old Keene Mill Road.

The Exxon on North Washington Street in Alexandria has gas for $4.20 a gallon.

D.C.

In the District, the average price for regular is $4.49 a gallon, according to AAA.

You can get gas for $4.42 at the Shell on Bladensburg Road in Northeast.

In Southeast, you can get gas for $4.40 a gallon at the Exxon on Pennsylvania Avenue.

For a little break in your budget, you can also head to the Shell station on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast for $4.14 a gallon.