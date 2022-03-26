RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » Local News » Va. couple, DC man…

Va. couple, DC man and NASA employee investigated for COVID-19 fraud schemes

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 4:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Virginia couple and a brother, as well as a D.C. man and a NASA employee are among those the IRS investigated for tax and money laundering related to COVID-19 fraud.

Southwest Virginia couple Gregory Tackett and Leelyn Chytka were sentenced to nine years in prison for defrauding the government of almost $500,000, an IRS news release said.

The IRS said they were the ringleaders of a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program fraud scheme that included 35 other people, 15 of which were inmates. Gregory’s brother, Jeffrey Tackett, of Pound, Virginia, was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for his involvement in January.

D.C. resident Kenneth Gaughan pleaded guilty to taking more than $2.1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funds. The IRS said he used a stolen identity and phony service-animal organizations in his scheme. Gaughan used the funds to buy a yacht, a row house in the District and a luxury car, as well as paying off his student loans and making significant payments on a credit card. He is awaiting sentencing.

Senior NASA employee Andrew Tezna, of Leesburg, Virginia, was sentenced last July to 18 months in prison. He submitted a fraudulent application for $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program relief funds, and he also applied for COVID-19-related unemployment for his retired mother-in-law. With the $285,000 he received, he paid off a loan for a pool, a minivan and some credit card debt. He also used the money for down payment on a new car and a dog.

“It’s unfortunate that many criminals thought they could take advantage of a crisis and defraud taxpayers while diverting relief from people who truly needed it,” Darrell Waldon, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI D.C. Field Office, said in a statement.

The office has investigated 84 of the agency’s more than 660 tax and money laundering cases related to COVID-19 fraud, totaling $1.8 billion since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law nearly two years ago.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up