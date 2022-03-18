RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Truck convoy creates more delays for DC-area drivers

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Dave Dildine | ddildine@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 2:51 PM

As the truck convoy/protest in and around D.C. wraps up its second workweek, delays are building for commuters in the region as Friday afternoon lengthens.

All eastbound exits on the Southeast/Southwest Freeway were closed as of 1:45 p.m., said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center, including the ramp from the 11th Street Bridge to northbound D.C. 295. All eastbound freeway traffic is once again being sent southbound on I-295.

These closures are intended to prevent the convoy drivers from heading into downtown D.C. from the Hagerstown, Maryland, speedway they’ve been calling home, and commuters are likely to feel the effects as well.

“Delays are building quickly and many drivers from Virginia and downtown D.C. caught in the convoy traffic control are being detoured into Southeast D.C. on I-295,” Dildine said.

“You do not want to take 395 northbound beyond Washington Boulevard in Arlington into D.C.,” Dildine said at about 2:40 p.m. “Inbound traffic is at a standstill.”

He added that police are occasionally opening ramps to drivers “between these groups of truckers,” adding, “There’s no eastbound off ramp access. You can’t get into the Third Street Tunnel and the South Capitol Street, and other Navy Yard exits are also blocked off as the groups move on through.”

There’s heavy traffic in downtown, as well as “smaller groups of bobtails and pickups” head into the city, Dildine said. And, it being Friday afternoon, the usual heavy traffic is going to have fewer places to go than usual.

The convoy, which began in California, has created varying degrees of traffic problems in the area since almost-daily trips down I-270 to and around the Capital Beltway began March 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Dave Dildine

A native to the Washington area, Dave Dildine is no stranger to the region's complex traffic and weather patterns. Dave joined WTOP in 2010 when the station launched its very own in-house traffic service. You can hear him "on the 8s and when it breaks" from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

