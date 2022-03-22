Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend.

The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting in an alley early Saturday.

The situation began when restaurant employees told police a man was leaving with a gun.

Police say the man fled and returned later. When officers returned again, Robinson ran to an alley, where police say an officer fired a shot.

Robinson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound. Delaware State Police didn’t give details of what led up to the shooting.

