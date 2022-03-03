CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
DC area residents are seeking out these jobs

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 3, 2022, 2:05 PM

Many people are looking for a new career path, and WTOP has learned more about the direction D.C. region residents want to go in.

Google took a closer look at searches that started with “how to become a …” and broke the results down by area.

It found that in the D.C. area in the past year, interest was highest in becoming a notary, followed by real estate agent and firefighter, according to Google Trends expert Jocelyn Runice.

The third-place finish of firefighter “really speaks to the trend that we’re seeing of (interest in) jobs where you’re able to help others,” Runice said, “and then we’re seeing a big theme in roles that don’t require a traditional boss,” such as notary or realtor.

The U.S. as a whole also saw an uptick in interest in travel jobs, as the nation tries to shrug off the pandemic.

Nationally, interest was highest in becoming a real estate agent, followed by flight attendant, notary, therapist and pilot.

