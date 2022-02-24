‘It’s going to be a rough night’ — 2 DC-area men talk to WTOP from Ukraine

Two people living in Ukraine with ties to the D.C. area told WTOP that the Russian invasion is cementing the Ukrainians’ resolve, and hoped people in the U.S. keeps the pressure on.

Two people living in Ukraine with ties to the D.C. area told WTOP that the Russian invasion is cementing the Ukrainians’ resolve, and hoped people in the U.S. keep the pressure on.

George Sajewich, of Silver Spring, Maryland, is in Kyiv with the Ukrainian armed forces’ volunteer medical battalion. He spoke to WTOP from a basement where he’s taking shelter, waiting for action to begin.

“Ukraine is my traditional ancestral homeland,” Sajewich said. “And so I figured I just got to do something. And if I could fight, I would go out and take up arms and fight.”

He did fight in one of the self-defense companies (“Ukraine pretty much did not have an army” at the time, he said) in the Maidan revolution in 2014. This time around, “I’m a little old for that.”

He said he’s learned that “the Russians kind of like to shoot at medics … because they say, and it’s true — a medic can save 10 soldiers, so he’s worth like 10 soldiers.”

Sajewich said he isn’t concerned for his safety, “but my family back home in Chicago is — really, they’re calling me every 20 minutes or so. … So I’ve got to promise to be careful. But I’ve got a lot of great friends here, and we support each other, and we can’t be afraid.”

He said he was angry at the U.S. government, and President Joe Biden, over the response so far. “He promised sanctions from hell. And I don’t see them. And the Russians — they just keep on going. And Putin is making a laughingstock of the leaders of the free world, the West. And it’s about time they finally realize what this guy is all about.”

His advice to Americans: “Get in touch with your senators and your congressmen and bring this up, because this is not right. You know, a promise is a promise.”

From Kyiv to Lviv

Myron Wasylyk, who moved from D.C. to Ukraine 30 years ago, said Wednesday started off as a normal day in Kyiv, where he’s an adviser to the CEO of Naftogaz Ukraine, the national oil and gas company. By the late morning, however, “We started to get pretty intense rumors about an imminent invasion.”

When he got confirmation from embassies and other sources, he sat down with his wife and “we just decided that that was the time to leave. So we packed the kids in the car and we drove seven hours to Lviv,” in the western part of the country. They saw Ukrainian tanks on the highway headed toward the border with Belarus, and they arrived in Lviv about a half-hour before the bombing began around Kyiv.

He said the progression of emotions worked quickly: “It’s a shock. And then you go to fear, and then you go to bewilderment. And from there you go on to — you know, hardening and then resolution.”

He said that’s where the Ukrainian people are.

“People are basically resolute and motivated to fight, and we’ve seen the different battles that are going on around the country. I think it’s fair to say that there will be no winners in this war. And for Putin to think that he can win — you know, he’s kidding himself.”

In Lviv, “We feel a little bit safer here than I think people do — our friends back in Kyiv, for sure.” Still, he added, “I think it’s going to be a rough night. Everybody’s expecting tonight to be a rough night and tomorrow to be a rough day.”

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) AP/Oleksandr Ratushniak A woman hugs another women upon her arrival at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, from neighboring Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) AP/Czarek Sokolowski Pro-Ukraine people hold banners as they shout slogans during a protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, after Russian troops have launched an invasion on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) AP/Francisco Seco A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a protest outside Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP/Alberto Pezzali Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) AP/Oleksandr Ratushniak Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP) AP A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. It was unclear what aircraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky) AP/Vadim Zamirovsky People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) AP/Petr David Josek A child pauses after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre) AP/Alexandru Dobre A woman holds a baby after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) AP/Andreea Alexandru Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) AP/Evgeniy Maloletka People gather in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) AP/Evgeniy Maloletka A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) AP/Evgeniy Maloletka A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) AP/Vadim Ghirda Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky A man stands next to the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits The Azovstal metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Those moves come as the region braced for further confrontation Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits Workers load the debris of a rocket onto a truck the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky A woman takes a photo of the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky People walk past the aftermath of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) AP/Vadim Ghirda Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits Smoke rise from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) AP/Evgeniy Maloletka Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) AP/Emilio Morenatti Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) AP/Sergei Grits Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) AP/Efrem Lukatsky ( 1 /43) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Sanctions

Wasylyk said the big question about the U.S. from the Ukrainians he knows is, “Why are the Western sanctions not so significant?”

He added, “The first round of sanctions was viewed here on the ground as not being very resolute. And people wanted to see more.” His suggestion: “Sanctioning the Central Bank of Russia, which is really sort of where they’re financing their war chest, if you will — if those sanctions were to even be raised, I think it would really cause them to de-escalate in a significant way.”

Wasylyk’s children, being very different ages, are taking it in different ways.

“Our 13-year-old understands perfectly what’s going on. And she’s following the events on social media, the news. Our 3-year-old is not focused on what’s going on here. They’ve been on spring break this week, so there’s no school. But I think, for a lot of kids, it’s quite traumatic.”

That said, “I think Ukrainians are very grateful to the Biden administration for their support and for the president’s leadership in calling out [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on this whole war game that he’s planned and is executing,” Wasylyk added.

He said the U.S. needs to stand firm on sanctions and raise the costs for Putin himself.

“Because as I said before, there can be no winners in this war. And, unfortunately, Putin believes that he can win, which is just not possible. So the message to Washington is keep up the pressure — keep the allies together. I think that the Ukrainians are ready to fight the fight, but they need backup.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.