Winter has hit that “OK-I’m-done-with-this” phase for many of us, which means that we’re just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. (That is, if the current labor dispute gets sorted.)

And if you’re a Nationals fan who’s looking to switch jobs, be advised that now is the time to apply for what might be a dream job: portraying one of The Racing Presidents.

Yep, the Nats are again looking for … um … candidates who want to put on a giant cartoonish likeness of either Abe, Teddy, George or Thomas — and race from center field to first base during the fourth inning.

As one of the four acting presidents, your duties will also include visiting with fans before the game, posing for photos with fans and taking part in the holiest of traditions, the Seventh Inning Stretch.

While previous experience as a mascot is not required, candidates need to be at least 18 and have their high school diploma or GED, as well as a full COVID vaccination.

They also must be able to maneuver around in the 50-pound suit and stand between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 6 inches in height. And last but definitely not least: They must be able to run that race of 200 yards or so from center field to first base in said 50-pound suit — and “properly function” while wearing it.

Per the Nats, successful candidates need to act presidential as well. Not only must they “take on the persona” of the president they are portraying, but they must also uphold the Nationals’ “core values” of “excellence, performance and accountability.”

(Insert your own joke about modern politics here.)

Anyone interested can get the ball rolling on that new gig by going online to apply on the Nats’ website. A full job description is available there as well.