Changes coming to Rehoboth Beach parking this season

Parking meter season in Delaware's Rehoboth Beach will see a few changes this year following a board of commissioners vote Monday.

The time frame and the parking rates are getting tweaked.

The city’s parking meter season will now run May 15 through Sept. 15 — a shift from the Friday before Memorial Day through the second Sunday after Labor Day.

The parking rate will become a consistent $3 an hour throughout the city. Before, some meters charged $2 an hour.

“The changes adopted by Commissioners provide consistency and simplicity to the City’s parking guidelines,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement. “Parking-related information will now be easier to communicate and understand.”

Parking permits are enforced from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and metered spaces require payment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is free after 4 p.m. Mondays, according to the city’s website.

More parking information can be found online.