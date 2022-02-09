OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Changes coming to Rehoboth Beach parking this season

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 9:48 AM

Parking meter season in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach will see a few changes this year following a board of commissioners vote Monday.

The time frame and the parking rates are getting tweaked.

The city’s parking meter season will now run May 15 through Sept. 15 — a shift from the Friday before Memorial Day through the second Sunday after Labor Day.

The parking rate will become a consistent $3 an hour throughout the city. Before, some meters charged $2 an hour.

“The changes adopted by Commissioners provide consistency and simplicity to the City’s parking guidelines,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement. “Parking-related information will now be easier to communicate and understand.” 

Parking permits are enforced from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and metered spaces require payment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is free after 4 p.m. Mondays, according to the city’s website.

More parking information can be found online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

