Wintry weather returns to DC area with several inches of snow possible

It's only the first week of January, but the D.C. area is in store for a second round of snowy weather, just a few days after some places got more than 10 inches of snow, which led to some major traffic delays. Here's what you need to know.

Here’s what you need to know:

A state of emergency has been declared in Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the D.C. metro area from Thursday night into Friday morning.

A state of emergency has been declared in Virginia ahead of a second winter storm that’s expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing 1 to 4 inches of snow in some places and exacerbating the aftereffects of Monday’s snowfall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are still working in 12-hour shifts to clear primary and secondary roads, two days after a snowstorm that left drivers from Richmond to D.C. stranded on Interstate 95 — some for more than 24 hours.

VDOT warned drivers to remain cautious on roadways and avoid nonessential travel, as black ice and generally slick conditions could pose a danger.

Forecast

Thaw and snowmelt Wednesday could cause some refreeze, especially in colder spots and objects, such as valleys, bridges and overpasses, Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings have been posted for Thursday night into Friday morning.



Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but the next system will start moving toward the area very quickly during the day.

“It does look like it will give us some plowable snowfall amounts before it ends. Right now it looks like the precipitation will start after the evening rush, but these systems tend to be a little faster than most computer guidance, so the possibility of it starting as soon as the beginning of the rush hour will have to be monitored closely,” Ritter said.

What will start out as a mix of rain and snow will quickly turn over to all snow before midnight. Most of the accumulation will happen overnight and taper off by the Friday morning commute.

The system will not have the available moisture or the energy to do what the last snowfall did, so it looks like a more typical storm for our area with accumulations on the order of 1-4 inches with only isolated higher amounts.

Don’t expect the very heavy and very wet and compact snowfall like Mondays, though. Thursday’s snow will be dry and powdery.

The rest of the day on Friday will be a cold and blustery kick off to the weekend.

Thursday : Cloudy and chilly. Mix of snow and light rain arriving during the evening, changing over to all snow at night. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

: Cloudy and chilly. Mix of snow and light rain arriving during the evening, changing over to all snow at night. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday : Snow ending in the morning after 1- to 4-inch accumulation. Clearing skies but blustery and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

: Snow ending in the morning after 1- to 4-inch accumulation. Clearing skies but blustery and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Saturday: Mostly sunny. Brisk and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Outages

Power outages continue to plague the entire WTOP listening area after Monday’s unprecedented snowstorm.

In Northern Virginia, as of 2 a.m. Thursday, Dominion Energy reported about 22,000 homes and businesses are still without power. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported over 36,000 of its Northern Virginia customers are still waiting for power to be restored.

In Maryland, nearly 2,000 SMECO customers in Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are waiting for power to be restored. the utility company tells WTOP it doesn’t expect power to be fully restored before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dominion Energy’s Peggy Fox told WTOP that there were about 400,000 outages earlier in the week and crews have restored power to more than 80% of its customers.

“We have 4,800 crews and support staff plus 900 mutual aid workers, who have been here now in Virginia since yesterday helping us get these poles back up, lines back up and power restored,” Fox said.

However, Fox said, there will be a few places, such as areas in Charlottesville, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, that are hard to reach and may take more time to restore power. With focus slightly shifting to the upcoming storm, customers should prepare for possible outages Thursday night into Friday morning.

“The branches have already been weighed down by this wet heavy snow,” Fox said. “More snow on top of it could bring more outages so just as we’re preparing, we’re asking customers to prepare as well, charging their devices and making sure that if they need someplace to go that they make arrangements of where they might be able to stay briefly.”

Current weather

