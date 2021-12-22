CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Metrobus riders could see delays, routes canceled because of driver shortage

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 3:55 PM

A bus driver shortage is affecting dozens of Metrobus lines in the D.C. area again on Wednesday.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said 65 bus lines could see delays or even have their routes canceled because of ongoing staff shortages.

Metro said the disruptions are related to employees needing time off to get the COVID vaccine, manage symptoms from the vaccine, get tested for COVID-19 or recover from the virus.

Nearly 50 bus lines were affected Tuesday, and Metro said the issues could continue for some time.

See a list of affected lines here.

Metrorail is not affected.

