Metrobus riders could see delays, routes canceled because of driver shortage

A bus driver shortage is affecting dozens of Metrobus lines in the D.C. area again on Wednesday.

A bus driver shortage is affecting dozens of Metrobus lines in the D.C. area again on Wednesday.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said 65 bus lines could see delays or even have their routes canceled because of ongoing staff shortages.

Metro said the disruptions are related to employees needing time off to get the COVID vaccine, manage symptoms from the vaccine, get tested for COVID-19 or recover from the virus.

Nearly 50 bus lines were affected Tuesday, and Metro said the issues could continue for some time.

See a list of affected lines here.

Metrorail is not affected.