Army Corps begins dredging of the Cape Henry Channel

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:02 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a California-based contractor have started removing mud, sand and other materials from the Cape Henry Channel as part of a larger project supporting the Ports of Baltimore and Virginia.

The agency’s Baltimore District said Monday that about 2.4 million cubic yards of material is being dredged from the federal navigation channel at the entrance of the Chesapeake Bay.

The work is expected to be done by late spring.

The $14.8 million contract was awarded at the end of September.

The Army Corps says maintenance dredging of federal channels ensures vessels can safely navigate through them and the ports can stay open for business.

