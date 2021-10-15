Record number of guns found at DC-area airports

The TSA says it has detected a record number of guns at airport checkpoints so far this year, and the numbers are up at local airports.

The Transportation Security Administration says it has detected a record number of guns at airport checkpoints so far this year, and the numbers are up at D.C.-region airports.

In 2020, when travel was down, 30 guns were caught at checkpoints at Dulles International Airport, BWI Marshall and Reagan National combined.

Through the first nine months of this year, at least 47 guns have been detected. That puts local airports on par to match the 60 guns found in luggage in 2019.

The local airport with the most guns in luggage found so far this year is Reagan National. Twenty guns have been detected and confiscated at Reagan, 15 at Dulles, and 12 at BWI.

Nationwide, the TSA says so far in 2021, 4,495 guns have been caught at checkpoints.