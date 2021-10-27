Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Park Police officer shoots man in DC before car chase to Silver Spring

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 6:53 AM

A U.S. Park Police officer shot a man in Northwest D.C. before a high-speed vehicle chase ended in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement told WTOP that an officer fired and wounded a man on Missouri Avenue NW, near 2nd Street NW, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The man then fled the scene in a vehicle with the officer in pursuit over the Maryland state line, before crashing into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

A gun was recovered from the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer, consistent with U.S. Park Police policy, will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

