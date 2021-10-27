Park Police officer shoots man in DC before car chase to Silver Spring

Law enforcement told WTOP that an officer fired and wounded a man on Missouri Avenue NW, near 2nd Street NW, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A U.S. Park Police officer shot a man in Northwest D.C. before a high-speed vehicle chase ended in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement told WTOP that an officer fired and wounded a man on Missouri Avenue NW, near 2nd Street NW, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The man then fled the scene in a vehicle with the officer in pursuit over the Maryland state line, before crashing into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

A gun was recovered from the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer, consistent with U.S. Park Police policy, will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.