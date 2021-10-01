Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
DC region’s food stamp recipients take financial hit in October

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 6:44 AM

While those receiving food stamp benefits nationwide will see a boost compared to pre-pandemic levels starting in October, recipients in the D.C. region will actually see their monthly payments drop.

The ending of the public health emergency in D.C., Maryland and Virginia also means the end of the “emergency allotments” that bolstered Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, as food stamps are officially known.

The emergency allotments will still continue in 20 other states.

It comes right as a permanent 25% increase in the benefits kicks in throughout the country, stemming from an effort by President Joe Biden’s administration.

September was the last month that SNAP recipients in the D.C. region received the emergency funding, and it will be a significant financial blow for many as the allotments granted households at least $95 every month.

Emergency allotments in September totaled more than $60 million in Virginia, nearly $48 million in Maryland and about $13 million in the District.

According to the USDA, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person is now roughly $251 for those in states that are still receiving emergency allotments. Without allotments factored in, the average benefit drops to $169 each month — a decrease of $82.

Benefits are calculated based on qualifications unique to each household including income, expenses, household size and assets.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

