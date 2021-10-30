After ‘nasty’ weather, breezy conditions with light showers heading to DC area

After the heavy rain that led to flooding in several areas along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic coast, the D.C. area is not in the clear just yet. Here's what you need to know to start your Halloween weekend.
After the heavy rain that led to flooding in several areas along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic coast, the D.C. area is not in the clear just yet. Here’s what you need to know to start your Halloween weekend.
The bulk of Friday’s rainfall concluded by early Saturday, but tidal and coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast through at least Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Rivers will be running high from Friday’s rain, and with the chance of a few more showers Saturday, some larger streams and small rivers will continue to rise.
On Friday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for areas that are under a coastal flood warning throughout the weekend.
The highest tides in 10 to 20 years are expected, with threats including the inundation of water on roads, sidewalks, docks, marinas, and residential and commercial areas, a news release from Hogan’s office said. The National Weather Service forecast that the region could see the worst tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
In addition, watch out for slick roads in may locations.
While a bulk of the heavy rainfall has concluded, additional rain will track from south to north tonight. Additionally, tidal/coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast! Water levels remain elevated through at least Sat. #MDwx#VAwx#WVwx#DCwxpic.twitter.com/uZOSTxs7BF
On Friday morning, Annapolis experience some “extreme conditions,” with floodwaters submerging streets around the city dock in what Mayor Gavin Buckley said was “probably the highest tides we’ve seen in decades.”
There were similar scenes in Old Town Alexandria in Virginia, at high tides both in the early morning and shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday
Already high standing water had closed several streets in Old Town, including Union Street between Queen Street and Prince Street, Alexandria Police said.
In D.C., where high tide arrived at 3 p.m., parts of The Wharf in Southwest were largely underwater, including the historic Fish Market.
Forecast
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Steady breeze. Highs in the low to mid-60s.