After ‘nasty’ weather, breezy conditions with light showers heading to DC area

After the heavy rain that led to flooding in several areas along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic coast, the D.C. area is not in the clear just yet. Here's what you need to know to start your Halloween weekend.

After the heavy rain that led to flooding in several areas along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic coast, the D.C. area is not in the clear just yet. Here’s what you need to know to start your Halloween weekend.

The bulk of Friday’s rainfall concluded by early Saturday, but tidal and coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast through at least Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Rivers will be running high from Friday’s rain, and with the chance of a few more showers Saturday, some larger streams and small rivers will continue to rise.

A person paddles their boat through a parking lot as they survey the flooding in downtown Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The city is anticipating potential historic tidal flooding conditions in low-lying areas this Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh People walk past the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial as they survey the flooding in downtown Annapolis, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The city is anticipating potential historic tidal flooding conditions in low-lying areas Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh A person paddles their boat over a street as they and others survey the flooding in downtown Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The city is anticipating potential historic tidal flooding conditions in low-lying areas Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh A woman walks in flood waters caused by the Potomac River in the historic Old Town section of Alexandria, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. At right is a column indicating the depth of past flood waters. The National Weather Service is warning that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods of the last decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummel the region on Friday. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen Old Town residents Heidi DeuPree, right, and Keith Harmon canoe on a street flooded by the Potomac River as it overflows its banks in the historic Old Town section of Alexandria, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The National Weather Service is warning that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods of the last decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummel the region on Friday. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) AP/Cliff Owen Alice Estrada, president and CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum, said, “We are as prone to flooding as the downtown City Dock area, so when they flood, we flood as well.” (Courtesy Jay Fleming) Courtesy Jay Fleming Annapolis Martime Museum board member Jay Fleming’s passion for documenting the people, the ecology and the history of the Chesapeake Bay is evident in his photographs. (Courtesy Jay Fleming) Courtesy Jay Fleming At the Wharf in D.C., people use a boat to navigate the rising water brought on by heavy rain on Friday, Oc.t 29, 2021. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk Water rises at the fish market at The Wharf in D.C. during heavy rain on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) WTOP/Valerie Bonk Flooding in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2021. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Flooding in Alexandria, Virginia, on Oct. 29, 2021. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Submerged streets at the Annapolis City dock are seen. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Submerged streets at the Annapolis City dock. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Statues near the city dock in Annapolis, Maryland are partly submerged by floodwaters. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial, located at the City Dock in historic Annapolis Md., is surrounded by water from tidal flooding, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The city is anticipating potential historic tidal flooding conditions in low-lying areas this Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh A side-by-side comparison of Alexandria at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. (WTOP/ Neal Augenstein and Luke Lukert) WTOP/ Neal Augenstein and Luke Lukert Jellyfish are washing up from the coastal flooding in Annapolis. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Annapolis businesses prepped for the storm by stacking sandbags outside their stores. (WTOP/Luke Lukert). WTOP/Luke Lukert Here’s what it looked like in D.C. (WTOP/Hillary Howard) WTOP/Hillary Howard The storm brought coastal flooding to parts of D.C. (WTOP/Hillary Howard) WTOP/Hillary Howard Flood walls are up on the Georgetown waterfront. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/ Neal Augenstein The intersecton of King and Union streets in Old Town Alexandria are seen on Oct. 29, 2021. The area often floods with heavy rain. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Old Town Alexandria experienced flooding early on Oct. 29, 2021. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A powerful storm flooded Old Town Alexandria. Boats are seen at the city’s marina early Oct. 29, 2021. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Konrad Karandy of Annapolis, Md., puts sandbags in front of a restaurant in downtown Annapolis, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, as the water from tidal flooding rises. The city is anticipating potential historic tidal flooding conditions in low-lying areas this Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh ( 1 /25) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

On Friday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for areas that are under a coastal flood warning throughout the weekend.

The highest tides in 10 to 20 years are expected, with threats including the inundation of water on roads, sidewalks, docks, marinas, and residential and commercial areas, a news release from Hogan’s office said. The National Weather Service forecast that the region could see the worst tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

In addition, watch out for slick roads in may locations.

While a bulk of the heavy rainfall has concluded, additional rain will track from south to north tonight. Additionally, tidal/coastal flooding continues with moderate to major flooding in the forecast! Water levels remain elevated through at least Sat. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/uZOSTxs7BF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 30, 2021

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

It will be cloudy start to Halloween on Sunday before chilly but dry conditions for the trick-or-treating hours! You can check out the Halloween forecast here.

Flooding in DC, Maryland and Virginia

On Friday morning, Annapolis experience some “extreme conditions,” with floodwaters submerging streets around the city dock in what Mayor Gavin Buckley said was “probably the highest tides we’ve seen in decades.”

There were similar scenes in Old Town Alexandria in Virginia, at high tides both in the early morning and shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday

Already high standing water had closed several streets in Old Town, including Union Street between Queen Street and Prince Street, Alexandria Police said.

In D.C., where high tide arrived at 3 p.m., parts of The Wharf in Southwest were largely underwater, including the historic Fish Market.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Sunday : Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

: Mostly cloudy early then gradual clearing late in the day. Sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Steady breeze. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Current conditions: