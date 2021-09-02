Man wanted for killing his mother in Md. linked to 3 cold-case homicides in DC

A Maryland man wanted in the death of his mother is pending extradition to Prince George's County following his arrest in D.C., where an investigation found that he is linked to three cold cases, one of which dates back almost 30 years.

A Maryland man wanted in the death of his mother is pending extradition to Prince George’s County following his arrest in D.C., where an investigation found that he is linked to three cold cases, one of which dates back almost 30 years.

John Frederick Carrington, 53, of Clinton, was arrested Wednesday in Southeast on an arrest warrant for murder, which police said happened in a home in Temple Hills.

The victim is Carrington’s mother, Johnetta Wormley, 71, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Officers on a welfare check found Wormley inside her home on the 2900 block of Brinkley Road last Sunday just before 2 p.m. She had trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police developed Carrington as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for Womley’s killing. They also charged him in connection with a domestic-related stabbing that happened on Saturday in Clinton and for an attempted robbery of a gas station on Old Branch Avenue, also in Clinton, on Monday. The stabbing victim survived her injuries, police said.

Carrington is also facing murder charges in D.C. — two counts of first-degree murder while armed and one count of felony murder.

He is accused in the 1992 killing of Charles Boulware, 29, of Northwest D.C. Police said that on the morning of Aug. 30, 1992, they found Boulware with stab wounds on T Street Northwest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carrington is also linked to the March 15, 2008 killing of Reginald Gaither, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia. Police found Gaither on North Capitol and Evarts streets NE dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Lastly, D.C. police believe Carrington is connected to the Dec. 10, 2010 death of James Campbell, 25, of Bladensburg, Maryland. Campbell was found shot on the 2900 block of Southern Avenue SE. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.