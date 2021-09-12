Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Humane Rescue Alliance waives fees in ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption drive

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 12, 2021, 8:50 AM

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is hoping you will consider opening your heart — and home — to a four-legged family member this month.

The animal rescue group has teamed up with WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington and Telemundo44 to host “Clear the Shelters.”

The nationwide pet adoption campaign, designed to find homes for pets in need, began on Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 19.

With 150 animals, including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, rabbits and even a chicken, HRA said its adoption center and foster homes are at capacity and adopters are urgently needed.

Adoption fees have been waived to help get as many animals into their new homes as possible.

The adoption center, located at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW, is open for in-person adoption visits by appointment only between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Interested parties are encouraged to make an appointment online, as same-day and walk-in bookings are limited, according to the group.

Virtual adoptions will continue for animals in foster homes.

The Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood, Equine Rescue League in Leesburg and Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington are among a number of D.C. region animal rescue groups participating in the annual event — now in its seventh year.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

