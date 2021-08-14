Where Va., Md. and DC stand on 3rd COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised

What's Virginia, Maryland and D.C.'s position on third vaccination shots against COVID-19 for the immunocompromised? Here's what you need to know.

State health leaders in Virginia said third shots of two coronavirus vaccines will become available soon for immunocompromised residents, in an aim to better protect amid a surge of cases tied to the delta variant.

The Virginia Department of Health’s announcement comes following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days, according to Virginia’s health department.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

State health leaders in Maryland said they fully supported the CDC’s decision, with Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader describing third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as “another important tool” to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems.

WTOP has reached out to D.C. regarding the District’s position on the CDC approval and whether the city will make third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines available for the immunocompromised.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.