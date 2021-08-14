CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Local News » Where Va., Md. and…

Where Va., Md. and DC stand on 3rd COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 14, 2021, 6:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

State health leaders in Virginia said third shots of two coronavirus vaccines will become available soon for immunocompromised residents, in an aim to better protect amid a surge of cases tied to the delta variant.

The Virginia Department of Health’s announcement comes following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days, according to Virginia’s health department.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

State health leaders in Maryland said they fully supported the CDC’s decision, with Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader describing third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as “another important tool” to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems.

WTOP has reached out to D.C. regarding the District’s position on the CDC approval and whether the city will make third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines available for the immunocompromised.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up