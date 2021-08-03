National Night Out community events around Md., Va. and DC

Law enforcement agencies across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are gearing up for the 38th annual National Night Out, a day where police and communities come together in an effort to build relationships.
“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the National Night Out website states.
Community members are asked to turn on their front porch lights when they leave to join the events.
Traditionally, for the majority of localities in the D.C. region and across the country, National Night Out takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Holding with tradition, most events in the D.C. region will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
This year, some mask requirements will be in place, but those policies will be made on an individual basis. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions in the area canceled their events.
The established mantra, which stems from the creation of the National Association of Town Watch, the founder of the event, aims to “heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.”
Over 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide take place in the event. The first National Night Out first took place in 1984.
Lists of community events planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3, are below, though not all jurisdictions have finalized their schedules. Organizations wishing to participate in an event can register here.
National Night Out event schedule for DC region
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
For available schedule information, see below.
Anne Arundel County Public Library
Baltimore City
Currently, the Baltimore City Police Department does not have a compiled schedule of events.
“We do not have a fully completed list of events scheduled, however, we are promoting NNO and informing residents to contact their local community organization to confirm location dates, times and information,” the Baltimore Police Department said.
Baltimore County
For events in Baltimore County, visit the Baltimore County Police Department website.
Calvert County
For a list of community events hosted by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc., click here.
Charles County
Currently there is no information available.
Frederick County
The YMCA will host an event in conjunction with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
City of Frederick
“This year, we will be holding our NNO events on Aug. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the same four locations as in previous years. We don’t really have a schedule of events for each location, it’s more just set up for people to come and go as they please and meet the police officers who will be there and interact with the various vendors we have. However, we will have a K9 demonstration at each location,” City of Frederick Police said.
Howard County
Howard County will hold events at several venues.
“Although it is not on this list, the primary site for us will be at the East Columbia Library in Columbia on 8/3/2021 at 6 p.m.,” Howard County Police Department said.
Montgomery County
The City of Gaithersburg will host several NNO events.
The City of Rockville will host several NNO events. McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance.
Burgandy Knolls
1014 Neal Drive, Rockville MD
6:30 to 9 p.m.
East Rockville
100 Charles Street, Rockville, MD
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Church
608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Redgate Farms
1777 Redgate Farms Court, Rockville, MD
6 to 9 p.m.
Silver Rock
1100 Scott Avenue, Rockville, MD
6 to 10 p.m.
Twinbrook
13000 Okinawa Avenue, Rockville, MD
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Rose Hill
Tall Grass Court, Rockville, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Roxboro Estates
Brent Road
6:30 to 10 p.m.
West End
500 & 700 Anderson Avenue
6 to 9 p.m.
West End
700 Beall Avenue, Rockville, MD
6 to 10 p.m.
West End
500 Carr Avenue, Rockville, MD
6 to 9 p.m.
West End
Lynch Court, Rockville, MD
6 to 9 p.m.
Woodley Gardens Larkspur
Cul-de-sac Larkspur
6 to 10 p.m.
Woodley Gardens West
Stevens Court, Rockville, MD
6 p.m. until dusk
Hungerford/Stoneridge
700 Harrington Road, Rockville, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Monument Park Ballfield
550 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Rockshire
Surry Court, Rockville, MD
6 to 10 p.m.
Americana Center Condos
118 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Bealls Grant Apartments
254 North Washington Street, Rockville, MD
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
College Gardens/Woodley Gardens
615 College Parkway, Rockville, MD
6 to 9 p.m.
King Farm Park
300 Saddle Ridge Circle, Rockville, MD
7 to 9 p.m.
Rosemary Hills/Lyttonsville/Rock Creek Forest Community
2450 Lyttonsville Road, Silver Spring, MD
7 to 8:30 p.m.
East County Community
11600 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD
4 to 8 p.m.
Hillendale Citizens Association
915 Schindler Drive, Silver Spring, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
McKinney Hills
2600 Hayden Drive, Silver Spring, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
515 Thayer Apartments
515 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
Forest Glen Apartments
2110 Belvedere Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
Long Branch Recreation Center
8700 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
Manor Lake Civic Association
15101 Bauer Drive, Rockville, MD
7 to 9 p.m.
Poplar Run
13500 Stargazer Lane, Silver Spring, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Community
19515 Frederick Road, Germantown, MD
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Germantown Park Community
18400 Cinnamon Drive, Germantown, MD
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Whetstone Run
418 Belle Grove Road, Gaithersburg, MD
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Montgomery Meadows
391 Travis Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
5 to 8 p.m.
Kentlands/Lakelands
485 Tschiffely Square Road, Gaithersburg, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Casey Community Center
810 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Bennington
Intersection of Oak Shade Road & East Darby Court, Gaithersburg, MD
6 to 8 p.m.
Prince George’s County
National Night Out 2021 will be the 19th Annual National Night Out celebration in Prince George County. In 2019, Prince George held 31 NNO block parties involving approximately 2,352 participants.
A full list of events is not yet available.
The Bowie Police Department will host an event at Allen Pond Park.
The City of Glen Arden will host an event.
Virginia
Alexandria
The City of Alexandria will host several events.
Arlington County
Arlington County Police will host several events.
Fairfax County
The Fairfax County Police Department will host several events.
Loudoun County
Elms of Arcola
24710 Tribe Square
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
South Riding Propriety
43055 Center Street
6 to 9 p.m.
Ashburn Village
20585 Ashburn Village Blvd.
6 to 8 p.m.
Broadlands
21907 Claiborne Parkway
6 to 8 p.m.
Cascades
47620 Saulty Drive
6 to 8 p.m.
Sugarland Run
200 Greenfield Court
6 to 8 p.m.
Prince William County
The Prince William County Police will host an event.
Stafford County
Stafford County Police will hold their National Night Out in October, which some jurisdictions choose to do each year.
DC
Each police district in D.C. will host an event.
|District
|Location
|Time
|First District
|Lincoln Park
1100 East Capitol Street, NE
|5pm – 8pm
|Second District
|Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
|5pm – 8pm
|Third District
(Kick-Off location)
|Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street, NW
|5pm – 8pm
|Fourth District
|Emery Heights Community Center
5801 Georgia Avenue, NW
|5pm – 8pm
|Fifth District
|Edgewood Recreation Center
300 Evarts Street, NE
|5pm – 8pm
|Sixth District
|Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy
3675 Ely Place, SE
|2pm – 6pm
|Seventh District
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1600 Morris Road, SE
|4pm – 7pm