National Night Out community events around Md., Va. and DC

Local law enforcement agencies across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are gearing up for the 38th annual National Night Out, a community-building day where police and communities come together in an effort to build relationships.

Law enforcement agencies across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are gearing up for the 38th annual National Night Out, a day where police and communities come together in an effort to build relationships.

“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the National Night Out website states.

Community members are asked to turn on their front porch lights when they leave to join the events.

Traditionally, for the majority of localities in the D.C. region and across the country, National Night Out takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Holding with tradition, most events in the D.C. region will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

This year, some mask requirements will be in place, but those policies will be made on an individual basis. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions in the area canceled their events.

The established mantra, which stems from the creation of the National Association of Town Watch, the founder of the event, aims to “heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.”

Over 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide take place in the event. The first National Night Out first took place in 1984.

Lists of community events planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3, are below, though not all jurisdictions have finalized their schedules. Organizations wishing to participate in an event can register here.

National Night Out event schedule for DC region

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

For available schedule information, see below.

Anne Arundel County Public Library

Busch-Annapolis Library

Crofton Library

Eastern District

Baltimore City

Currently, the Baltimore City Police Department does not have a compiled schedule of events.

“We do not have a fully completed list of events scheduled, however, we are promoting NNO and informing residents to contact their local community organization to confirm location dates, times and information,” the Baltimore Police Department said.

Baltimore County

For events in Baltimore County, visit the Baltimore County Police Department website.

Calvert County

For a list of community events hosted by the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc., click here.

Charles County

Currently there is no information available.

Frederick County

The YMCA will host an event in conjunction with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

City of Frederick

“This year, we will be holding our NNO events on Aug. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the same four locations as in previous years. We don’t really have a schedule of events for each location, it’s more just set up for people to come and go as they please and meet the police officers who will be there and interact with the various vendors we have. However, we will have a K9 demonstration at each location,” City of Frederick Police said.

Carrollton Park

Hill Street Park

Lucas Village

Mullinix Park

Howard County

Howard County will hold events at several venues.

“Although it is not on this list, the primary site for us will be at the East Columbia Library in Columbia on 8/3/2021 at 6 p.m.,” Howard County Police Department said.

Montgomery County

The City of Gaithersburg will host several NNO events.

The City of Rockville will host several NNO events. McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance.

Burgandy Knolls

1014 Neal Drive, Rockville MD

6:30 to 9 p.m.

East Rockville

100 Charles Street, Rockville, MD

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Church

608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Redgate Farms

1777 Redgate Farms Court, Rockville, MD

6 to 9 p.m.

Silver Rock

1100 Scott Avenue, Rockville, MD

6 to 10 p.m.

Twinbrook

13000 Okinawa Avenue, Rockville, MD

5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rose Hill

Tall Grass Court, Rockville, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Roxboro Estates

Brent Road

6:30 to 10 p.m.

West End

500 & 700 Anderson Avenue

6 to 9 p.m.

West End

700 Beall Avenue, Rockville, MD

6 to 10 p.m.

West End

500 Carr Avenue, Rockville, MD

6 to 9 p.m.

West End

Lynch Court, Rockville, MD

6 to 9 p.m.

Woodley Gardens Larkspur

Cul-de-sac Larkspur

6 to 10 p.m.

Woodley Gardens West

Stevens Court, Rockville, MD

6 p.m. until dusk

Hungerford/Stoneridge

700 Harrington Road, Rockville, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Monument Park Ballfield

550 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD

6:30 to 8 p.m.



Rockshire

Surry Court, Rockville, MD

6 to 10 p.m.

Americana Center Condos

118 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bealls Grant Apartments

254 North Washington Street, Rockville, MD

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

College Gardens/Woodley Gardens

615 College Parkway, Rockville, MD

6 to 9 p.m.

King Farm Park

300 Saddle Ridge Circle, Rockville, MD

7 to 9 p.m.

Rosemary Hills/Lyttonsville/Rock Creek Forest Community

2450 Lyttonsville Road, Silver Spring, MD

7 to 8:30 p.m.

East County Community

11600 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD

4 to 8 p.m.

Hillendale Citizens Association

915 Schindler Drive, Silver Spring, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

McKinney Hills

2600 Hayden Drive, Silver Spring, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

515 Thayer Apartments

515 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

Forest Glen Apartments

2110 Belvedere Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

Long Branch Recreation Center

8700 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

Manor Lake Civic Association

15101 Bauer Drive, Rockville, MD

7 to 9 p.m.

Poplar Run

13500 Stargazer Lane, Silver Spring, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Community

19515 Frederick Road, Germantown, MD

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Germantown Park Community

18400 Cinnamon Drive, Germantown, MD

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Whetstone Run

418 Belle Grove Road, Gaithersburg, MD

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Montgomery Meadows

391 Travis Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD

5 to 8 p.m.

Kentlands/Lakelands

485 Tschiffely Square Road, Gaithersburg, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Casey Community Center

810 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Bennington

Intersection of Oak Shade Road & East Darby Court, Gaithersburg, MD

6 to 8 p.m.

Prince George’s County

National Night Out 2021 will be the 19th Annual National Night Out celebration in Prince George County. In 2019, Prince George held 31 NNO block parties involving approximately 2,352 participants.

A full list of events is not yet available.

The Bowie Police Department will host an event at Allen Pond Park.

The City of Glen Arden will host an event.

Virginia

Alexandria

The City of Alexandria will host several events.

Arlington County

Arlington County Police will host several events.

Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Police Department will host several events.

Loudoun County

Elms of Arcola

24710 Tribe Square

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

South Riding Propriety

43055 Center Street

6 to 9 p.m.

Ashburn Village

20585 Ashburn Village Blvd.

6 to 8 p.m.

Broadlands

21907 Claiborne Parkway

6 to 8 p.m.

Cascades

47620 Saulty Drive

6 to 8 p.m.

Sugarland Run

200 Greenfield Court

6 to 8 p.m.

Prince William County

The Prince William County Police will host an event.

Stafford County

Stafford County Police will hold their National Night Out in October, which some jurisdictions choose to do each year.

DC

Each police district in D.C. will host an event.