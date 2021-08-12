More heat, humidity, storms arriving to DC region

It's another steamy day followed by a chance of severe storms in the afternoon for the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Thursday’s highs will soar even higher than yesterday’s. An excessive heat watch is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Forecasters note a potential for 110-degree heat indexes along and to the east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

It’s the hottest streak of weather to affect the region so far, NBC Washington meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

The heat index will range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some late-day storms are also possible and could once again be strong to severe.

Friday will again be hot and humid with a heat index over 100 degrees during the second half of the day. Again followed by the possibility of late-day showers and storms.

On Saturday, a cold front will finally move through, lowering the humidity and temperatures for Sunday.

Storm damage reported from this week’s storms

The D.C. area saw severe weather during the last several days this week.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and warned of considerable damage to trees and large branches that could hurt those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer reported several storm-related incidents, including a tree that fell into a vehicle with entrapment, a tree blocking Whisper Wood Lane, and a tree that fell onto a house near Cheshire Drive.

He also reported a possible lightning strike on Broad Green Drive near Claggett Farm Drive in Potomac, and a person who was injured by flying debris in Bethesda.

Downed trees in Loudoun County, Virginia, closed Route 9 in both directions at Daymont Lane.

Route 9 is closed in both directions at Daymont Lane due to downed trees. Please monitor road closures and traffic incidents for #Loudoun County at https://t.co/tL1KrpDjIK. Learn more about road conditions through 511 Virginia at https://t.co/HoB8mxhoM4. pic.twitter.com/Y4P6OHec2g — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 11, 2021

In Montgomery County, Daniel Kosogof stared at a massive tree that had just fallen on a car he bought Tuesday.

“I thought it was just lightning because I was taking a shower and then I come outside and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that was not lightning.’ That was what was once my car … it’s gone now,” Kosogof said.

There was also a tree blocking the street over on Wildwood Road in Kensington.

In North Bethesda, a massive downed tree in front of the Luxmanor school drew a crowd Wednesday.

Neusha Arang just moved to North Bethesda from Canada and said she’s never experienced a storm like this one. “Much of rain and wind and everything, throwing flowers everywhere and breaking the trees.”

Several trees fell after severe storms struck the D.C. area. WTOP/Valerie Bonk In North Bethesda, a massive downed tree in front of the Luxmanor school drew a crowd Wednesday. WTOP/Valerie Bonk A tree falls onto a car in Montgomery County, Maryland. WTOP/Valerie Bonk A Montgomery County officer on a traffic saw lightning strike the Millhaven Condos building, off Great Seneca Highway, before its roof erupted in flames. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

On Tuesday, powerful winds and frequent lightning left scattered damage in parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia. A bolt of lightning set a Germantown apartment complex ablaze, displacing residents. Emergency responders in the District worked about two dozen calls for downed trees and wires.

Fairfax County resident Tom Waites said a 70-foot poplar tree tumbled into his carport, rending all three vehicles within undrivable.

“I was in the kitchen and all of a sudden, there was a boom — I think it was lightning,” Waites told WTOP. “I didn’t see it, but then I looked out and saw the entire carport had gone down.”

Strong thunderstorms have worked their way across the D.C. region every afternoon this week, a pattern that will hold over the next few days.

Forecast

Thursday’s storms will be more isolated — contributing to the extreme temperature forecast.

Rain chances climb on Friday night into Saturday with the arrival of a cold front from the interior. Chances of afternoon storms and uncomfortable humidity persist through the weekend, though highs will drop into the upper 80s.

Thursday: Still hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s to near 100, with heat indexes up to 110. Excessive Heat Watch in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Still hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s to near 100, with heat indexes up to 110. Excessive Heat Watch in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes ranging from 100 to 105.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes ranging from 100 to 105. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, not as hot but still humid. Rain and thunder likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Power outages

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk reported from Montgomery County, Maryland. WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.