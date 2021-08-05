2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Metro Transit Police chief announces retirement

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 1:47 PM

Metro Transit Police Department Chief Ron Pavlik is retiring effective Sept. 1 after 25 years.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announced the news Thursday in an email to staff.

“Ron has been an extraordinary leader on whom I have relied to ensure the safety and security of our passengers and employees daily. No one takes the oath to protect and serve more seriously or more personally. I will miss his wisdom, his calm, and his humor immeasurably,” Wiedefeld wrote.

“However, I understand why Ron and his family are looking forward to the next chapter in their story, and I hope that it doesn’t include sleeping with a phone under his pillow.”

Assistant Chief Michael Anzallo will serve as interim chief until a successor is chosen, Wiedefeld wrote.

