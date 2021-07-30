2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Snapped trees, hail reported in part of Va. as warm weather returns Friday

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 2:41 AM

Severe weather battered the D.C. area Thursday, bringing heavy rain, hail and wind that led to outages and storm damage. Friday is looking drier and less humid. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service reported numerous trees down along Virginia state Route 655 on Holly Corner Road in Stafford County, Virginia.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue reported several weather-related calls throughout the county.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 5:30 p.m. for the area, as well as Spotsylvania and the City for Fredericksburg.

Residents reported hail and heavy rain and taking shelter following the warning.

The National Weather Service reported numerous trees down in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, including several trees snapped along Truslow Road in Fredericksburg. A trained spotter reported viewing a funnel cloud eastward toward the storm in Fredericksburg, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed whether a tornado touched down.

In Maryland, Montgomery County police said that Bluhill Road was closed for several hours due to wires and trees that were down. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said a large tree branch fell onto wires, causing the wires to come down and damaging utility poles.

Forecast

Humidity levels will drop throughout Friday and, with breezy winds and plenty of sun, D.C. will finish the workweek on a nice note.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said with the majority of the severe weather out of the region, Friday should be a “sun-filled and fabulous day. It will still be seasonably hot with highs near 90, a breeze coming for the Northwest will bring down the humidity.

Saturday will start off cool with temperatures in the 60s before warming up to 80 and continued low humidity.

Some showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially later in the day and east of Interstate 95. However, Monday and Tuesday will bring in pleasant weather and sunny skies.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and still hot, but becoming less humid during the day. Highs: low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Not as hot and much less humid. Highs: mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and a bit more humid. Chance of late-day showers or a thunderstorm. Highs: upper 80s.

Power outages

Current conditions

