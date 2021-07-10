Partly to mostly sunny skies for DC area, but ‘a little sticky’

The storms that scattered over parts of the D.C. region Friday night have come and gone, making way for dropping humidity levels. It's not a dramatic decrease but enough so that it will feel comfortable. Here's what you need to know.

Saturday will be seasonably warm but not the oppressive heat experienced days earlier. It will be partly to mostly sunny skies, a “little sticky” but nowhere near the humidity of the last week, Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The weak cold front that had enough strength for some strong winds and rain Friday will drive back north as a warm front moves into the area on Sunday, bringing increasing clouds and humidity.

There will be a chance for scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday will be back up to near 90 degrees with high humidity and chance for more summer afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms.

Forecast

Saturday : Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday : Partly sunny early then increasing clouds. Warmer and becoming more humid. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Current weather