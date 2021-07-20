Comprehensive testing still important in fight against COVID-19

A majority of the D.C.-area has been vaccinated, but COVID-19 testing still is a priority.

A majority of the D.C.-area has been vaccinated, but COVID-19 testing still is a priority.

“Despite the fact that we are making significant progress in the fight against COVID, testing is still an important part of that fight,” said Jon Weinstein, director of the Maryland COVID-19 Recovery Program.

People should consider getting tested if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, he said. “Especially if you’re not vaccinated — you need to get a test.”

Testing is highly recommended for people who’ve attended large events or gatherings.

“Even if you’re wearing a mask and you’re in one of these large environments where there’s no social distancing — most people are not wearing masks — we highly recommended to also get a test within three or four days after that event to ensure that you haven’t, in some fashion, been exposed to or contracted COVID,” Weinstein said.

People who’ve been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 are advised to get tested.

COVID-19 testing sites can be found online for Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Drugstore kits to test for COVID-19 at-home are for sale for around $20 to $30 and sometimes come with multiple tests.

“Makes it easier if you’re in a family with young children who haven’t been able to be vaccinated yet, because they’re not eligible, to have these tests at home,” Weinstein said.

As for people who still are hesitant about getting inoculated for whatever reason, Weinstein said he wants them to know that their lives could depend on getting the vaccine.

“Last month, all the deaths due to COVID in the state were of unvaccinated people,” Weinstein said. “It’s a stark fact.”

