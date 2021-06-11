CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Local News » US Capitol Police officer…

US Capitol Police officer Goodman to throw ceremonial first pitch at Nats game

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 5:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from lawmakers during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, will receive a special recognition provided by the Washington Nationals.

Goodman will throw the ceremonial first pitch on June 18 before the Nationals’ series opener against the New York Mets, according to a news release.

Eugene Goodman
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from Senators during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, stands his post outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers gather for final votes before the Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On Jan. 6, Goodman redirected a group of rioters away from the Senate chambers, where lawmakers were hidden, and toward officers. The video of his actions gained attention worldwide, earning him praised for his bravery.

As a reward for his actions, Goodman, a resident of Prince George’s County, Maryland, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidential inauguration and was named the new acting Deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms. In February, the Senate voted unanimously to awarded Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for his “incredible bravery” and quick thinking.

Goodman is one of three well-known guests throwing out the first pitch at Nationals Park in June. Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera will throw the first pitch Friday before the Nationals play against the San Francisco Giants. It is scheduled to be the first game with the stadium opened at full capacity after Thursday’s match was postponed due to rain.

World renowned chief José Andrés will also provide the ceremonial toss on June 15 before the Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up