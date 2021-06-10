CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Washington Nationals » Giants, Nationals rained out,…

Giants, Nationals rained out, day-night twin-bill Saturday

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants’ game at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night was postponed because of rain.

The game was called less than an hour before the scheduled start. The tarp remained over the infield on the night of what was supposed to be the first game at Nationals Park since the 2019 World Series without capacity limits.

The rainout was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader of seven-inning games on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said LHP Caleb Baragar (left elbow inflammation) is close to returning. OF Mike Yastrzemski (right thumb sprain) and C Curt Casali (left wrist sprain) could come off the 10-IL Saturday or Sunday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51) starts Friday. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 consecutive road starts.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA) is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts against the Giants.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up