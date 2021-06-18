Juneteenth: What’s open, what’s closed in DC, Md., Va.

Here's what's open and what's closed in the D.C. area on Friday and Saturday, in honor of Juneteenth, America's newest federal holiday.

Congress on on Wednesday approved a bill to make June 19 — Juneteenth — the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on Thursday, which makes Juneteenth a national holiday.

Metro

Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a normal weekday schedule on Friday and on Monday, when the agency will observe the holiday.

DC

All state and city government agencies and offices will be closed Friday.

However, some District offices will be be open or operational, including the following:

Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites

Department of Motor Vehicles

Sanitation services will not change. The transfer station at Fort Totten and Benning Road will be open for D.C. crews and private haulers. No drop-offs for residents at Fort Totten.

Emergency shelters will be open. Drop-in centers for those experiencing homelessness will be available.

Parks, playgrounds, courts and fields run by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will be open, including splash parks.

DC Streetcar and the DC Circulator are operating on their normal schedule.

The following will be closed:

Public schools, both in person and virtual

COVID-19 public testing sites and call center

The Department of Employment Services

Meal distribution sites at public schools

Public libraries

DPR recreation and aquatic centers

Department of Human Services Economic Security and Administration Service Centers

DC Health and Wellness Center

Traffic and parking

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect, but all other parking enforcement is suspended.

Mail service

There will be regular mail service on Friday and Saturday. The U.S. Postal Service said it is not possible to cease operations to accommodate the observance this year.

“We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers are relying on us to deliver our essential services. Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us,” USPS said in a statement.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is closed Friday.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed on Friday, as well as staff offices, courts and libraries.

Aquatic facilities and recreation and senior centers are closed Friday. The Germantown Community Recreation Center and Wheaton Community Recreation Center are open, as scheduled, for COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine distribution.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters are free on Friday.

The Shady Grove Processing and Transfer Station is open Friday.

Trash and recycling collected by the county operates as normal.

Prince George’s County

County offices are closed Friday, except for public safety agencies.

The Animal Services Facility at Brown Station Road is closed Friday.

Bulky trash collection is by appointment only. Regular collections resume Monday.

TheBus will operate as scheduled on Friday.

Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services, including dialysis transportation, will not operate on Friday.

The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement is closed.

The county’s 311 system will be closed Friday. Residents can still submit request at countyclick311.com.

Virginia

Virginia made Juneteenth a state holiday last year.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that HOV restrictions will be lifted Friday on Interstate 66, including no tolls on I-66 inside the Capital Beltway.

On Friday, city government offices are closed, as well as courts.

No “holiday slide” for trash and recycling.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria on Eisenhower Avenue will be open Friday and Monday by appointment only.

The health department office at King Street, the Flora Krause Casey Health Center and the Teen Wellness Center are closed Friday.

All city museums are closed Friday, except for the Alexandria History Museum, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and the Alexandria Archaeology Museum, which are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emergency hotlines will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Libraries are closed Friday.

Parking enforcement are suspended Friday at metered spaces and residential permit areas. Temporary No Parking Signs will be enforced.

The city’s impound lot is closed Friday.

The Charles Houston Recreation Center and the Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility are open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other recreation centers and the Jerome “Buddie” Ford Nature Center are closed Friday.

The DASH bus operates on a regular weekday schedule Friday.

Arlington County

Arlington County government offices and facilities are closed Friday, as well as courts. The Permit Office is also closed Friday.

Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed Friday.

Public schools and libraries are closed Friday. Libraries are also closed Saturday.

Parks and recreation administrative offices are closed Friday and Saturday; this includes centers. Classes and leagues are open. Parks and outdoor amenities are open.

Parking in metered areas will not be enforced.

The ART bus operates on a regular schedule Friday.

Trash and recycling schedules are operating on a normal schedule. There is no mulch delivery. The earth products drop-off yard is closed Friday.

Fairfax County

County offices, courts and public schools are closed Friday. Public libraries are closed Friday and Saturday.

The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex are open.

Neighborhood and Community Services facilities are closed Friday through Sunday.

FASTRAN will not operate Friday.

Prince William County

The Prince William County government is closed Friday, including courts, libraries (also closed on Saturday) and community centers.

Parks are open (the Park Administration Office is closed), as well as pools, water parks and the Lake Ridge Park Marina.

The county landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility are open.

Homeless shelters are open.