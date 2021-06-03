Initial Delaware jobless claims remain at levels seen a year ago

Delaware is among the states still facing challenges in getting people back to work as the country rebounds from the economic effects of the coronavirus.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — New unemployment figures show that Delaware is among the states still facing challenges in getting people back to work as the country rebounds from the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Figures released Thursday show that 5,679 initial unemployment claims were filed in Delaware for the week ending May 29. That’s down from 6,429 in the previous week, when Delaware had the largest increase of any state in the country in initial claims and the highest number of initial filings since April 2020.

Delaware’s unemployment rate fell 0.1% in April to 6.4% after four consecutive monthly increases.

