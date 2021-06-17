Father’s Day 2021 Guide: Deals, events in the DMV Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

In honor of Father's Day this Sunday, restaurants, breweries and even some historical sites around the DMV are offering some pretty sweet events and deals.

In honor of Father’s Day this Sunday — yes, this Sunday — restaurants, breweries and even some historical sites around the DMV are offering some pretty sweet events and deals. Don’t worry; if Father’s Day slipped your mind, tons of last-minute options are still available. Restaurants and bars The dog-friendly restaurant and bar Barkhaus, in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting a Father’s Day event for all the dads — and dogs — out there. Dads of all species can enjoy a free Barkhaus koozie. Admission is free.

Treat your dad to a special Father’s Day Grill Feast at Pinstripes in Bethesda, Maryland, and Georgetown this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat BBQ meal for $29.

The French bistro Mon Ami Gabi is serving a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bethesda, Maryland, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Reston, Virginia.

Hook Hall in D.C. is providing cocktail specials and craft beer in honor of Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Whiskey lovers should check out Opaline Bar & Brasserie in D.C. for their Father’s Day special Glenlivet Whisky Flights at $30 a flight. Get your 12- to 18-year-old whisky from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fyve, the restaurant in The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, is offering a special lunch menu on Father’s Day. Enjoy a carving station with grilled favorites and family-style sides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m for $89 per person. You can also add a “beer bouquet” to your table. Reserve your table online. Things to do Dads looking for a good laugh can check out comedian Maria Sanchez’s Father’s Day show at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Great County Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, is hosting a Father’s Day catch-and-release fishing competition for dads and their kids with live music and BBQ. The “Fish-a-Rama” competition for the largest bass will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the “power hour” fishing competition for the most fish caught is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fishing licensees are not required but attendees must bring their own equipment. The event is $15 per child and $17 per adult.

Charm City Run in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting a Father’s Day Fun Run on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free and light refreshments will be offered following the run.

For history-obsessed dads, Prince William County, Virginia, is offering free tours for fathers and kids under age 6 for all its historic sites. Admission for other visitors is $5 per person. The sites are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the deal lasts Saturday to Sunday. Breweries Dirt Farm Brewing, in Bluemont, is celebrating Father’s Day with a weekend full of Beer and Bratwurst. The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are not required.

Although dads won’t get a discount, they should still check out this craft beer festival at Mount Vernon, Virginia, Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $48 for general admission and $40 for members. The event will offer 32 craft beers from local breweries as well as live music and food. Discounts Escape Room Live, in Alexandria, Virginia, and Georgetown has a Father’s Day 10% discount when you use the code “DAD” when booking your escape room. Visitors can also buy gift vouchers for 15% off with the code “GIFT4DAD.” The deal lasts until Saturday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.