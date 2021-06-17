Father’s Day 2021 Guide: Deals, events in the DMV

In honor of Father’s Day this Sunday — yes, this Sunday — restaurants, breweries and even some historical sites around the DMV are offering some pretty sweet events and deals.
Don’t worry; if Father’s Day slipped your mind, tons of last-minute options are still available.
Restaurants and bars
- The dog-friendly restaurant and bar Barkhaus, in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting a Father’s Day event for all the dads — and dogs — out there. Dads of all species can enjoy a free Barkhaus koozie. Admission is free.
- Treat your dad to a special Father’s Day Grill Feast at Pinstripes in Bethesda, Maryland, and Georgetown this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat BBQ meal for $29.
- The French bistro Mon Ami Gabi is serving a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bethesda, Maryland, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Reston, Virginia.
- Hook Hall in D.C. is providing cocktail specials and craft beer in honor of Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
- Whiskey lovers should check out Opaline Bar & Brasserie in D.C. for their Father’s Day special Glenlivet Whisky Flights at $30 a flight. Get your 12- to 18-year-old whisky from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
- Fyve, the restaurant in The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, is offering a special lunch menu on Father’s Day. Enjoy a carving station with grilled favorites and family-style sides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m for $89 per person. You can also add a “beer bouquet” to your table. Reserve your table online.
Things to do
- Dads looking for a good laugh can check out comedian Maria Sanchez’s Father’s Day show at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.
- Great County Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, is hosting a Father’s Day catch-and-release fishing competition for dads and their kids with live music and BBQ. The “Fish-a-Rama” competition for the largest bass will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the “power hour” fishing competition for the most fish caught is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fishing licensees are not required but attendees must bring their own equipment. The event is $15 per child and $17 per adult.
- Charm City Run in Columbia, Maryland, is hosting a Father’s Day Fun Run on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free and light refreshments will be offered following the run.
- For history-obsessed dads, Prince William County, Virginia, is offering free tours for fathers and kids under age 6 for all its historic sites. Admission for other visitors is $5 per person. The sites are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the deal lasts Saturday to Sunday.
Breweries
- Dirt Farm Brewing, in Bluemont, is celebrating Father’s Day with a weekend full of Beer and Bratwurst. The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are not required.
- Although dads won’t get a discount, they should still check out this craft beer festival at Mount Vernon, Virginia, Saturday and Sunday. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $48 for general admission and $40 for members. The event will offer 32 craft beers from local breweries as well as live music and food.
Discounts
- Escape Room Live, in Alexandria, Virginia, and Georgetown has a Father’s Day 10% discount when you use the code “DAD” when booking your escape room. Visitors can also buy gift vouchers for 15% off with the code “GIFT4DAD.” The deal lasts until Saturday.