Virginia sheriff’s office joins search for missing DC infant

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

May 10, 2021, 6:05 PM

A Virginia law enforcement agency is helping D.C. police in the search for a missing 2-month-old who was last seen Wednesday.

On Monday, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it is searching a waste management landfill located approximately 130 miles south of D.C.

“Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the District of Columbia (DC) Metropolitan Police Department in the search of a missing infant case at the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County. At this time, the child has not been located,” the post stated.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday the mother “is the only person of interest” in the case, and authorities are questioning her.

Bowser said she is not sure if D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency had been monitoring the baby’s family. The mother is currently not in custody.

Kyon Jones was reported missing Friday, according to D.C. police. Jones is described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

The infant was last seen on the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast.

Authorities are asking anyone with questions or concerns to call D.C. police at 202-727-4383 or email MPD.Press@dc.gov.

A map of the area where the child was last seen is below.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

