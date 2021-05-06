CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Humane Rescue Alliance waives adoption fees for over 50 large dogs

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 6:20 AM

The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. is waving its adoption fee for large dogs through Sunday, May 9.

In a Facebook post, HRA said it had over 50 large dogs — dogs over 40 pounds in weight — up for adoption as of Monday afternoon. In an effort to find them new homes after a recent decrease in adoption rates compared to last year’s surge, the organization waived the usual $150 to $250 adoption fee through this Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, HRA’s traditional adoption centers are still closed for in-person visits. Instead, would-be adopters can select an animal from the comfort of their own home with a virtual adoption process including a digital meet-and-greet and counseling session.

See all of HRA’s adoptable dogs on the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website — and get to know a few of its brightest doggos and puppers every Monday through WTOP’s Pet of the Week.

HRA has five campuses across D.C. and New Jersey, and is the largest animal services provider in the D.C. region.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

