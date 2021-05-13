Gas shortage continues as Colonial restarts pipeline operations

Now that Colonial has restarted its pipeline operations after a cybersecurity attack, it will be a few days before things return to normal. Gas outages are still being reported around the region.

For older Americans, the gasoline lines that popped up Wednesday were shades of the 1970s. For others, a true need for gas, fear or a mistrust of what they were being told prompted them to get in line to fill up their tanks.

Now that Colonial has restarted its pipeline operations after a cybersecurity attack, it will be a few days before things return to normal.

Colonial has said it will move has much fuel as possible as safely as possible. But after having its operations down for six days, the company said it might continue to experience intermittent service interruptions.

GasBuddy, which monitors gas prices, said that as of 10 p.m. that there was not much improvement with the number of gas stations running out of gas.

Virginia had 56% of stations without fuel. For D.C. it was 42% and Maryland, 31%. North Carolina had 74% without gasoline, according to GasBuddy.

10pm CT: As expected, outages moving mildly higher. Expecting limited improvement overnight, but not major improvements yet. % of stations without gas:

AL 9%

DC 42%

DE 5%

FL 29%

GA 50%

KY 3%

LA 0%

MD 31%

MS 6%

NC 74%

NJ 1%

SC 53%

TN 27%

TX 0%

VA 56%

WV 6% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

Tech audit of Colonial Pipeline found ‘glaring’ problems/li>

Industry experts recommended that people not drive if they did not need to do so and not panic buy or shortages could worsen.

Concerns about rising gas prices and the prospect of price gouging prompted officials to speak out.

“Our anti-prince gauging laws have taken effect,” Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring said. “A lot of Virginian’s are struggling trying to make ends meet and the last thing they should have to worry about is getting ripped off at the gas pumps.”

Price gouging is illegal during a declared state of emergency in D.C. The city is under an emergency because of the pandemic.

“We won’t let businesses operating in bad faith harm residents,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine told WTOP in a statement. “We investigate every complaint we receive, and over the course of the pandemic, we’ve sent numerous cease and desist letters to stop this unlawful behavior and filed multiple lawsuits against businesses that have violated the law.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also issued a warning: “We’re not going to allow for price gauging and we’ll take steps to stop that from happening.”

Anyone noticing extremely high prices or sudden jumps should report it.

How to report problems

DC

Residents are encouraged to report any scams fraud, price gouging or other unfair business practices in D.C. to the Office of Consumer Protection vial email at consumer.protection@dc.gov, calling 202-442-9828 or texting 202-738-5212. Those interested in submitting a complaint can find more information on the D.C. attorney general’s website.

Virginia

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged drivers to report suspected price gouging to the state’s Consumer Protection Section at consumer@oag.state.va.us or by calling 800-552-9963. A complaint form is also available on the attorney general’s website.

Maryland

Maryland’s Office of Consumer Protection has information on consumer protections online.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this story.